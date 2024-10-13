"We all know that net run rate is going on and we keep playing it. And I think if you are playing in the Indian team, you don't need to tell us that you're below the NRR", Shafali Verma. Team India's first loss against New Zealand means they need a win in the Australia clash in order to boost their chances of making it to the knockout stages

Shafali Verma (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "We'll keep focus on it": Shafali Verma on maintaining net run rate during clash against Australia x 00:00

Ahead of their Women's T20 World Cup 2024 clash against Australia, Team India opening batswoman Shafali Verma said that her team's focus will be on ner run rate.

ADVERTISEMENT

India and Australia will face each other in the 18th match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

"We all know that net run rate is going on and we keep playing it. And I think if you are playing in the Indian team, you don't need to tell us that you're below the NRR. Because everyone is very mature and everyone is seeing everything. So, I think it's not something to say. But of course, we have the NRR in our minds. And we'll keep a focus on it," Shafali Verma said as quoted by the ICC.

Two competition heavyweights go head-to-head in a match-up that will have major ramifications on who reaches the semi-finals.

Team India's first loss against New Zealand means they need a win in the Australia clash in order to boost their chances of making it to the knockout stages.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS: India and England cricketers inspire young athletes at ICC's Cricket4Good clinic

While they could lose this and still qualify, a win will give them the best chance as it will draw them level with Australia on six points and give their net run rate a boost.

So far, Australia are unbeaten in the UAE and has registered three consecutive wins in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. But they have new concerns to deal with, skipper Alyssa Healy and pacer Tayla Vlaemick have sustained injuries.

The six-time champions have excellent depth in their squad, with the likes of Grace Harris, Kim Garth and Darcie Brown waiting in the wings and ready to move into the starting XI if required.

The rivalry between India and Australia will deliver pure entertainment.

Australian spinner Ashley Gardner is hoping that every player in the team will perform in the fixture against "Women in Blue."

"Our focus is solely on India and whatever the team makeup is, I'm sure everyone that is in the XI will do a fantastic job," Ashley Gardner said.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Sajana Sajeevan.

Travelling reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor.

Non-travelling reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

(With ANI Inputs)