Australian cricketer's bat gets confiscated mid-game for being too big

Updated on: 07 September,2022 01:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Nic Maddinson playing for Durham, had only faced 8 balls when the umpire decided to inspect his bat. After using a batting gauge to measure the dimensions of Maddinson's willow, the umpires deemed it to be over the lawful limit

Nic Maddinson. Pic/ Official Twitter account of Durham cricket team


Every now and then the cricket world tends to throw up the most rarest and bizarre stories, in one such latest news, Australia batter Nic Maddinson had his bat confiscated during a County Championship game because it was deemed to be too big.


The top order batsman, playing for Durham, had only faced 8 balls when the umpire decided to inspect his bat. After using a batting gauge to measure the dimensions of Maddinson's willow, the umpires deemed it to be over the lawful limit.

The bat was checked again at the end of play but failed to meet the requirements. As such, now the decision will fall on the ECB regarding what penalty is to be handed out.


As per international convention, the limit prescribed by ICC is as follows: A bat can be no deeper than 6.8 cm, not more than 11 cm wide, it cannot have an edge height of more than 4.1 cm, and the curve of the bat face can be no deeper than 0.5 cm.

After the umpires took his bat away, Maddinson was forced to use a different bat and eventually lost his wicket for just 8 runs.

(As per information from Cricket.com.au)

