Shubman Gill makes County Championship debut with Glamorgan; scores breezy knock

Shubman Gill. Pic/ Official Twitter account of Shubman Gill

Stylish Indian opener Shubman Gill got his first chance to bat in the County Championship on Tuesday and fair to say that he didn't disappoint.

Gill, playing for Glamorgan, walked in to bat at the number 3 spot and immediately caught the eye with some glorious shots against the Worcestershire bowling attack. He ended the day on 34 not out off just 46 balls.

Class from Shubman Gill on his county debut. pic.twitter.com/AdbBwG9RKY — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 6, 2022

Prior to his county appearance, Gill turned out for India in the ODI series vs Zimbabwe and West Indies. The Punjab-born batsman was mighty impressive with his performances, scoring a century to go with 3 fifties across the 6 ODIs.

