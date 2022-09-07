Breaking News
Cyrus Mistry death: 72 hours on, NHAI yet put up warning signboard at mishap site
Mumbai: Accountant steals Rs 15 crore from employer only to lose on online gambling
Mumbai: Dengue, malaria on the rise
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to sleep in container for next 150 days
Mumbai: Two drown during Ganpati visarjan
Seatbelts will be compulsory for all passengers in car: Nitin Gadkari
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Shubman Gill makes County Championship debut with Glamorgan scores breezy knock

Shubman Gill makes County Championship debut with Glamorgan; scores breezy knock

Updated on: 07 September,2022 12:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Gill, playing for Glamorgan, walked in to bat at the number 3 spot and immediately caught the eye with some glorious shots against the Worcestershire bowling attack. He ended the day on 34 not out off just 46 balls

Shubman Gill makes County Championship debut with Glamorgan; scores breezy knock

Shubman Gill. Pic/ Official Twitter account of Shubman Gill


Stylish Indian opener Shubman Gill got his first chance to bat in the County Championship on Tuesday and fair to say that he didn't disappoint.


Gill, playing for Glamorgan, walked in to bat at the number 3 spot and immediately caught the eye with some glorious shots against the Worcestershire bowling attack. He ended the day on 34 not out off just 46 balls.

Also Read: Sri Lankan legends react to their team's surprise Asia Cup win over India


Prior to his county appearance, Gill turned out for India in the ODI series vs Zimbabwe and West Indies. The Punjab-born batsman was mighty impressive with his performances, scoring a century to go with 3 fifties across the 6 ODIs.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
cricket news sports news Shubman Gill

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK