Sri Lankan cricket legends react to their team's surprise Asia Cup 2022 win over India

Updated on: 07 September,2022 11:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Taking to Twitter, the likes of Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara, Angelo Mathews, and Russel Arnold showcased their appreciation and congratulated the team on the win

Sri Lankan cricket legends react to their team's surprise Asia Cup 2022 win over India

Bhanuka Rajapaksa celebrates their win during the Asia Cup match between India and Sri Lanka. Pic/ AFP


Not many would have given Sri Lanka a chance of making the Asia Cup final after their disastrous loss to Afghanistan in the season opener. However, since that game, the Lankan Lions have gone from strength to strength and their improvement has culminated in a huge win over tournament favorites India. 


Suffice to say every single one of their former players was extremely jubilant and proud of the team.

Taking to Twitter, the likes of Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara, Angelo Mathews, and Russel Arnold showcased their appreciation and congratulated the team on the win.


Ex-skipper Jayawardene tweeted, "Great win boys!!! Attitude was brilliant. Never gave up… keep it going."

Legendary wicket-keeper batsman Sangakkara said, "What a fantastic win by Sri Lanka. never say die attitude and sparkling talent and ability. Bhanuka rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Dilshan Madushanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, so good to watch."

Also Read: Lot of questions we need to answer: Rohit Sharma after Asia Cup loss to SL

Star All-rounder Angelo Mathews tweeted, "Cracker of a game @OfficialSLC #pathum Dilshan @KusalMendis13 @dasunshanaka1 @BhanukaRajapak3 standout performances."

Former Sri Lankan middle-order batsman Arnold's tweet read, "Congratulations @OfficialSLC. Another fabulous chase but more positives in the field too.. this is exciting #AsiaCup  #AsiaCup2022 Really good stuff."

Sri Lanka have all but confirmed their place in the Asia Cup final. India meanwhile need Afghanistan to defeat Pakistan to keep their hopes alive of progressing from the Super 4 stage.

