Surgery successful, will start rehab soon: Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja tweeted this picture after his knee surgery

Injured India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Tuesday gave an update on his “successful” right knee surgery and said he would start his rehabilitation soon.

The 33-year-old being ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup due to a “serious” knee injury was first reported by PTI. “The surgery was successful. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to soon as I can,” the star all-rounder wrote on Instagram with photographs from the hospital.

“There are many people to thank for their support and involvement - BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes,” he added. Terming the surgery a major one, a senior BCCI official had earlier ruled him out for an indefinite period.

But Team India head coach Rahul Dravid was non-committal on whether Jadeja could be back for the T20 World Cup in Australia from October.

