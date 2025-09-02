Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc retires from T20 international cricket

"He was an integral member of the 2021 World Cup winning side and, as across all his cricket, had a great skill for blowing games open with his wicket-taking ability," Bailey said

"I have loved every minute of every T20 game I have played for Australia, particularly the 2021 World Cup," he added. Starc, who played 65 matches for his country in the shortest format, was part of the Australia side that lifted the world title that year. His 79 wickets in T20Is make him the second-highest for Australia after Adam Zampa . Starc steps away with a busy schedule to come, including a home Ashes series starting later this year and a one-day World Cup on the horizon.

Prolific Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc announced his immediate retirement from T20 international cricket on Tuesday, saying he wanted to focus on his Test and ODI career. "Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority," the 35-year-old said in a statement, ruling himself out of the T20 World Cup in February-March.

"Looking ahead to an away Indian Test tour, the Ashes and an ODI World Cup in 2027, I feel this is my best way forward to remain fresh, fit and at my best for those campaigns," said Starc. "It also gives the bowling group time to prepare for the T20 World Cup in the matches leading into that tournament," he added. His announcement came as Australia named their squad for an upcoming T20 series against New Zealand. Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg said "to allow the next crop of fast bowlers a clear path to the T20 World Cup early next year is another example of putting team first".

"It's important to Mitch at this time of his career to make decisions which allow him to extend his Test and ODI careers as long as possible, which we fully support," he added. In July, Starc produced a devastating opening spell as the West Indies were demolished for 27, the second-lowest score in Test history. Starc also reached the landmark of 400 Test wickets. "Mitch should be incredibly proud of his T20 career for Australia," chair of selectors George Bailey said.

