Australian women cricketers get hefty pay rise

Updated on: 04 April,2023 07:20 AM IST  |  Melbourne
AFP |

Payments for professional women will rise 66 per cent under a new five-year deal between Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association.

Australian women cricketers get hefty pay rise

Meg Lanning


Australia’s women cricketers secured a huge pay increase Monday, with the top contracted player on course to earn more than Aus$1 million (Rs 5.57 crore or US$666,000) a year. Payments for professional women will rise 66 per cent under a new five-year deal between Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association.


They will share in a pool worth Aus$133 million, up from Aus$80 million in the previous agreement, rewarding not only members of Australia’s world champion team but significantly increasing the value of Big Bash League and state contracts. 



Also read: Women's T20 World Cup: Cricket fraternity hails 'indomitable' Australian force; runners-up SA win hearts


According to the deal, the top CA contract holder who also has a WBBL contract—believed to be national captain Meg Lanning—could now earn more than Aus$800,000 a year. That could break the Aus$1 million mark with further earnings in India’s Women’s Premier League and The Hundred in England. “I am particularly pleased this MOU [memorandum of understanding] represents another major step forward in the rise of women’s cricket,” said CA chief Nick Hockley.

