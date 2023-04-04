Australian women cricketers get hefty pay rise

Payments for professional women will rise 66 per cent under a new five-year deal between Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association.

Meg Lanning

Australia’s women cricketers secured a huge pay increase Monday, with the top contracted player on course to earn more than Aus$1 million (Rs 5.57 crore or US$666,000) a year. Payments for professional women will rise 66 per cent under a new five-year deal between Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association.

They will share in a pool worth Aus$133 million, up from Aus$80 million in the previous agreement, rewarding not only members of Australia’s world champion team but significantly increasing the value of Big Bash League and state contracts.

Also read: Women's T20 World Cup: Cricket fraternity hails 'indomitable' Australian force; runners-up SA win hearts

According to the deal, the top CA contract holder who also has a WBBL contract—believed to be national captain Meg Lanning—could now earn more than Aus$800,000 a year. That could break the Aus$1 million mark with further earnings in India’s Women’s Premier League and The Hundred in England. “I am particularly pleased this MOU [memorandum of understanding] represents another major step forward in the rise of women’s cricket,” said CA chief Nick Hockley.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever