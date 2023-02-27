Women's T20 World Cup: Cricket fraternity hails 'indomitable' Australian force; runners-up SA win hearts

The Cricket fraternity hailed the all-conquering Australian women's team after it won an unprecedented sixth T20 World Cup title, a feat that might not be surpassed in near or distant future

Australian players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, at Newlands, in Cape Town on Sunday. (Pic Courtesy: ANI)

The peerless Meg Lanning led Australia to another global title when they defended 157, after hosts South Africa falling 20 runs short of the target at a packed Newlands here on Sunday.

Ashes-winning former English skipper Michael Vaughan was one of the firsts to comment on the Australian milestone. "Australia's Women's team are absolutely fantastic," the cricketer-turned-commentator posted on his Twitter handle.

"Australian women's team are an indomitable force, and have been for so long. Deserved champions once again What has been pleasing is to see that South Africa are heading in the right direction," remarked former West Indies pacer turned commentator Ian Bishop.

Former Zimbabwe pacer-turned-commentator Pommie Mbangwa tweeted: "What a day! Awesome atmosphere at Newlands. Congratulations and kudos to Australia."

Australia are the T20 World Cup champions in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020 and in 2023. In between the West Indies had stopped the Australian juggernaut, becoming the 2016 champions in India.

The 'Women in Yellow' have also reigned supreme in the ODI format winning the World Cup in 1978, 1982, 1988, 1997, 2005, 2013 and 2022.

"Australia's dominance is so evident when you watch them play in these big tournaments & you gotta have a flawless day to beat them. Commiserations to South Africa, they were brilliant throughout the tournament after the first loss," former UAE captain Ahmed Raza wrote.

England left-arm spinner Alexandra Hartley posted on her Twitter: "Australia showing yet again why they are the greatest sporting team of all time. Congratulations Australia. South Africa, you've created history, that is enough to be proud of."

"Formidable Aussies -- Meg Lanning reigning again. Congrats AusWomenCricket," former Pakistan cricketer turned broadcaster Marina Iqbal wrote, adding a praise for South Africa also: "ProteasWomenCSA deserve every bit of appreciation for playing clinical cricket on home soil."

'Beth Mooney is Australia's Ben Stokes'

Much credit for the Australia's success was due to their World ranked No 2 batter Beth Mooney who top-scored with an unbeaten 74 to lead the side to a winning total of 156/6. Mooney was adjudged the Player-of-the-Match.

Drawing parallel with gun English allrounder Ben Stokes, former spinner Monty Panesar wrote: "What does Beth Mooney and Ben Stokes have in common, they are players for the big occasion and World Cup finals."

"In Mooney, the Australian Women's Cricket team trust," remarked Lisa Sthalekar, the former World Cup winning Australian captain.

South Africa's heartbreak meant that the nation's wait for a senior ICC World Cup win goes on.

But some excellent individual performances, a capacity crowd and a superb tournament overall represented a huge step forward for both the Proteas and women's sport in South Africa as a whole.

Former Graeme Smith was all praise for their team.

"Our @ProteasWomenCSA did South Africa proud, gave it everything against an incredible Australian team. Congratulations Australia T20WomensWorldCup," Smith wrote to which the great AB de Villiers replied: "Proud!!!"

"Thank you South Africa. This was special to be part of. I will miss this tournament," South African sports broadcaster Natalie Germanos said.

