Ayub, Shakeel fifties take Pakistan to 158-4 vs B'desh

Updated on: 22 August,2024 07:26 AM IST  |  Rawalpindi
Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was 24 not out at stumps

Saim Ayub and Saud Shakeel

Bangladesh pace bowlers made full use of favorable conditions on a greenish wicket before half-centuries from Saim Ayub and Saud Shakeel rescued Pakistan to 158-4 on the opening day of the first Test here on Wednesday. The tourists had Pakistan on the mat at 16-3 after wet patches on the outfield of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from early morning rain had delayed the toss for 4-1/2 hours.


But left-handed opener Ayub, who hit 56, and vice-captain Shakeel, unbeaten on 57, shared an aggressive 98-run fourth wicket stand in almost two hours before seamer Hasan Mahmud (2-33) broke through in the final session and had Ayub caught in third slip. Ayub patiently saw off the early seam and swing of Bangladesh pace bowlers before striking four boundaries and a six in his 98-ball knock. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was 24 not out at stumps.



Brief scores
Pakistan 158-4 (S Shakeel 57*, S Ayub 56; S Islam 2-30, H Mahmud 2-33) v B’desh


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

