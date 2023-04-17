Breaking News
Azam’s 101*, Rauf’s 4-27 help Pakistan beat NZ

Updated on: 17 April,2023 07:25 AM IST  |  Lahore
AFP |

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam celebrates his century (100 runs) during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. Pic/AFP


Skipper Babar Azam smashed a magnificent century while pace bowler Haris Rauf took four wickets as Pakistan beat New Zealand by 38 runs in the second T20 international in Lahore on Saturday. 


Azam, who fell for just nine in his 100th T20I on Friday, compensated with a brisk 58-ball 101 not out to lift Pakistan to a solid 192-4 in their 20 overs. Rauf, who took a career best 4-18 in Pakistan’s 88-run win in the series opener, finished with 4-27 to restrict New Zealand to 154-7. 



Also read: Pakistan overcome Henry's hat-trick to win vs New Zealand


Pakistan now lead the five-match series 2-0 with the last three matches in Lahore (April 17) and Rawalpindi (April 20 and 24). Mark Chapman scored a battling 65 not out for New Zealand featuring four fours and as many sixes.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

