Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Azhar Ali may get a senior post in PCB

Azhar Ali may get a senior post in PCB

Updated on: 10 October,2024 07:37 AM IST  |  Karachi
PTI |

Top

The PCB on Wednesday advertised for the position of Director Youth Cricket for which they have kept a deadline of October 31 to apply

Azhar Ali may get a senior post in PCB

Azhar Ali

Listen to this article
Azhar Ali may get a senior post in PCB
x
00:00

Pakistan’s former Test captain, Azhar Ali, has emerged as a frontrunner to be appointed in a new, senior position in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to look after its youth development programme. 


The PCB on Wednesday advertised for the position of Director Youth Cricket for which they have kept a deadline of October 31 to apply. 


Also Read: Anmoljeet takes nine as India U-19 complete clean sweep v Oz


Interested candidates must have played at least 50 Tests for their country. According to an insider Azhar Ali is the frontrunner for the post as he has also expressed his interest in working with the junior level players and improving the system. 

“Another former captain, Mohammad Yousuf is also keen on working in this position and was one reason why he resigned as national selector,” the insider said. The PCB has created the new post to ensure the appointed candidate will work from the U-13 to U-19 levels.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pakistan cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK