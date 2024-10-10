The PCB on Wednesday advertised for the position of Director Youth Cricket for which they have kept a deadline of October 31 to apply

Azhar Ali

Listen to this article Azhar Ali may get a senior post in PCB x 00:00

Pakistan’s former Test captain, Azhar Ali, has emerged as a frontrunner to be appointed in a new, senior position in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to look after its youth development programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PCB on Wednesday advertised for the position of Director Youth Cricket for which they have kept a deadline of October 31 to apply.

Also Read: Anmoljeet takes nine as India U-19 complete clean sweep v Oz

Interested candidates must have played at least 50 Tests for their country. According to an insider Azhar Ali is the frontrunner for the post as he has also expressed his interest in working with the junior level players and improving the system.

“Another former captain, Mohammad Yousuf is also keen on working in this position and was one reason why he resigned as national selector,” the insider said. The PCB has created the new post to ensure the appointed candidate will work from the U-13 to U-19 levels.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever