Babar Azam posts heartwarming gesture towards Virat Kohli; here's how the internet reacted

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is the latest person to come out and back the out-of-form Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli reacts after losing his wicket during the Second One Day International (ODI) between England and India. Pic/ AFP

In a heartwarming gesture of solidarity between two nations that are perenially at odds with one another, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam took a step towards breaking the ice. His classy message in support of the out-of-form and under fire Indian star Virat Kohli won the hearts of many.

Following yet another disappointing outing in the second ODI against England, where Virat Kohli was dismissed for just 16 runs, Azam posted a picture of Kohli and himself, accompanying it with a caption that said, "This too shall pass. Stay strong Virat Kohli."

Kohli, who hasn't scored a 100 for nearly three years, has come under severe criticism for his lack of match-winning performances whilst the newer players getting a chance in the team have already hit the ground running thus putting former's berth in danger.

Nevertheless, Virat seemingly still has ample of credit in the bank with the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly defending him in recent days. However, Virat did not make the recent limited-overs squads for the series against the West Indies as he along with Jasprit Bumrah were rested by the BCCI.