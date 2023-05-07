'Run-machine' Babar leads Pakistan to big victory over New Zealand

Babar’s 107 off 117 balls propped up Pakistan’s 334-6, and New Zealand stumbled to 232 all out, their lowest total of the series. The most lopsided win of the series lifted Pakistan to No. 1 in the ICC ODI rankings and a 4-0 lead. The fifth and last ODI is on Sunday

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the fourth one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pic/AFP

Run machine Babar Azam’s 18th century made the difference as Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 102 runs and closed in on a one-day international series sweep.

Babar’s 107 off 117 balls propped up Pakistan’s 334-6, and New Zealand stumbled to 232 all out, their lowest total of the series. The most lopsided win of the series lifted Pakistan to No. 1 in the ICC ODI rankings and a 4-0 lead. The fifth and last ODI is on Sunday.

