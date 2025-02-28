Breaking News
Baby steps up, but Vidarbha in front

Updated on: 01 March,2025 08:06 AM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Hosts in good position to claim Ranji title after gaining 37-run first innings lead over Kerala, whose skipper Sachin carves valiant 98 on Day 3 of final in Nagpur

Baby steps up, but Vidarbha in front

Kerala skipper Sachin Baby on song during the third day of the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha at Nagpur on Friday. PIC/PTI

Baby steps up, but Vidarbha in front
Vidarbha edged ahead in the Ranji Trophy final against Kerala by eking out a 37-run first-innings lead on day three on Friday.  Kerala skipper Sachin Baby struck a valiant 98 and Aditya Sarwate fought hard for his 185-ball 79 but Vidarbha held their nerve to gain a vital lead after dismissing the visitors for 342. Vidarbha had made 379 batting first.


Sarwate fell in the first session while batting mainstays, Salman Nizar (21) and Mohammed Azharuddeen (34), could not convert their good starts into big scores as Dubey, Darshan Nalkande (3-52) and Parth Rekhade (3-65) returned three-wicket hauls each. Sarwate was the first to depart, dismissed by Dubey. He then dismissed Nizar to get to a Ranji Trophy season record-equalling 68th dismissal. The spinner, however, had to toil all day for his third victim, which finally came when he trapped MD Nidheesh (1) leg-before to set the record. 


Sarwate jarred his bat to the ground in a front-foot prod but Dubey’s delivery jumped off a rough patch and substitute fielder Aman Mokhade took an easy catch. Sarwate’s resistance lasted 185 balls. He put on 63 runs for the fourth wicket with his skipper. Baby also forged vital partnerships of 49 runs (fifth wicket) with Salman Nizar (21) and 59 runs (sixth wicket) with Azharuddeen (34).


Nizar struck three boundaries in his 42-ball stay before he was adjudged leg before to Dubey, a decision Kerala might have felt was a bit harsh. Nizar shouldered his arms to a delivery which Dubey pitched outside off, but the ball spun in sharply to hit the batter outside the off-stump. The on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary declared the batter LBW for not offering a shot, and despite DRS intervention, Nizar had to walk back as replays showed the ball would’ve hit the wickets.

Brief scores 
Vidarbha 379 all out (D Malewar 153, K Nair 86; MD Nidheesh 3-61, EA Tom 3-101) lead Kerala 342 in 125 overs (A Sarwate 79, S Baby 98; D Nalkande 3-52, H Dubey 3-88, P Rekhade 3-65) by 37 runs.



