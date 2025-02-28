The left-handed Sarwate put on 93 for the third wicket with Ahammed Imran (37, 3x4s).

Kerala’s Aditya Sarwate celebrates his fifty. PIC/PTI

Aditya Sarwate’s unbeaten 66 anchored Kerala’s reply as the visitors reached 131-3 at stumps on the second day of the Ranji Trophy final, after restricting hosts Vidarbha to 379 in the first innings on Thursday.

Doughty Kerala fought all day long to keep the game interestingly poised as they trailed by another 248 runs in the first innings, riding on local star Sarwate’s fine knock after their bowlers did not allow Vidarbha to post a huge total in the first essay.

Sarwate, 35, who had switched from Vidarbha to Kerala after the last Ranji Trophy season, battled hard to reach 66 not out from 120 balls with 10 fours and remained stoic even as there were challenges along the way.

The left-handed Sarwate put on 93 for the third wicket with Ahammed Imran (37, 3x4s). Vidarbha had set sights on a total around 450 after reaching 254-4 on the opening day, but Kerala fought back incredibly well to keep the hosts under 400.

Brief Scores

Vidarbha 379 (D Malewar 153, K Nair 86; MD Nidheesh 3-61, E Apple Tom 3-101) v Kerala 131-3 (A Sarwate 66*, A Imran 37; D Nalkande 2-22)

