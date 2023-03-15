Breaking News
BAN Vs ENG: Liton Das shines as Bangladesh whitewash England

Updated on: 15 March,2023 09:37 AM IST  |  Dhaka
AFP |

In a major humiliation for England’s normally clinical white ball unit, Bangladesh won the third and final T20I in Dhaka by 16 runs

Liton Das smashed a T20 career-best 73 as Bangladesh stunned world champions England to sweep the series 3-0 and score a massive upset in front of an ecstatic home crowd. In a major humiliation for England’s normally clinical white ball unit, Bangladesh won the third and final T20I in Dhaka by 16 runs.


