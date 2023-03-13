Breaking News
Oscars 2023: 'RRR' creates history; wins Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'
Mumbai was hottest Indian city on Sunday at blazing 39.4 degrees C
Mumbai: Use existing parking lots first, and spare Patwardhan Park, say Bandra residents
Maharashtra: Six killed as car hits divider on Samruddhi highway
Mumbai to get two new parks in Chandivli and Kurla, informs BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Mehidy Hasan Miraz stars with 4 12 as Bangladesh seal series v England

Mehidy Hasan Miraz stars with 4-12 as Bangladesh seal series v England

Updated on: 13 March,2023 09:58 AM IST  |  Dhaka
AFP |

Top

Mehidy bowled a career-best 4-12 to help the hosts bowl out England for 117 before he hit 20 off 16 balls as Bangladesh raced to 120-6 in 18.5 overs

Mehidy Hasan Miraz stars with 4-12 as Bangladesh seal series v England

Mehidy Hasan Miraz


Mehidy Hasan Miraz shone with ball and bat as Bangladesh stunned England to win the second Twenty20 international by four wickets and seal the series 2-0. 


Mehidy bowled a career-best 4-12 to help the hosts bowl out England for 117 before he hit 20 off 16 balls as Bangladesh raced to 120-6 in 18.5 overs. 



Najmul Hossain top-scored at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka with 46 not out for Bangladesh, who have now won at least one series in one format against all Test-playing countries. The hosts won the first match of the series by six wickets in Chittagong.


Also read: Najmul stars as Bangladesh stun England in first T20I

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

t20 cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK