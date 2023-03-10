Breaking News
Najmul stars as Bangladesh stun England in first T20I

Updated on: 10 March,2023 10:01 AM IST  |  Chittagong
Najmul’s third T20I fifty guided Bangladesh to 158-4 in 18 overs after the hosts held England to 156-6, despite skipper Jos Buttler making 67 off 42 balls

Najmul stars as Bangladesh stun England in first T20I

Najmul Hossain


Najmul Hossain hit 51 off 30 balls as Bangladesh held their nerve to beat world champions England by six wickets in the first T20I here on Thursday. 


Najmul’s third T20I fifty guided Bangladesh to 158-4 in 18 overs after the hosts held England to 156-6, despite skipper Jos Buttler making 67 off 42 balls. 



Buttler put on 80 runs with Phil Salt in their opening partnership after the hosts put England in to bat first. 


But England crumbled after Buttler’s fourth-wicket dismissal and managed just 21 runs in the last five overs.

