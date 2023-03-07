Shakib's all-round show helps Bangladesh beat England in third One-dayer

Bangladesh recovered from a precarious 17/2 after openers Litton Das (0) and Tamim Iqbal (11) were out to Sam Curren (2-51) with Najmal Hossain Shanto (53) and Mushfiqur Rahim raising 98 runs for the third wicket. But Bangladesh lost both of them to slump to 133/4 before Shakib come to bat and raised 75 runs

Shakib Al Hasan. Pic/AFP

A brilliant all-rounder performance by seasoned Shakib Al Hasan, who claimed his 300th ODI wicket during a haul of 4-35 after hitting 71-ball 75, helped Bangladesh defend a modest 246 for a 50-run win against England here on Monday.

Bangladesh had already lost the series after losing the first two ODIs before salvaging some pride by winning the third match.

The home side may have lost their first ODI series since 2016, but the Asian Tigers must be relieved to have avoided a whitewash in their own den, with Sri Lanka having inflicted the last one in 2014.

Shakib scored 75, hitting seven fours, while wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim contributed 70 and Najmul Hossain Shanto added 53 as Bangladesh were shot out for 246 in 48.5 overs.

Shakib then returned to fox the English batters with his spin bowling, claiming 4-35 as England were bundled out for 196 in 43.1 overs as the hosts won by 50 runs.

It was the fourth time in his career that Shakib made a fifty and took four wickets in ODIs, nudging him ahead of Shahid Afridi and Chris Gayle who had three each. This was also Shakib's tenth four-wicket haul.

Bangladesh recovered from a precarious 17/2 after openers Litton Das (0) and Tamim Iqbal (11) were out to Sam Curren (2-51) with Najmal Hossain Shanto (53) and Mushfiqur Rahim raising 98 runs for the third wicket. But Bangladesh lost both of them to slump to 133/4 before Shakib come to bat and raised 75 runs.

Bangladesh's lower order did not contribute a lot of runs as Sakib struggled for partners before they were all out for 246 in 48.5 overs.

Jofra Archer was the most successful England bowler with 3-35 while Adil Rashid claimed 2-21 in five overs.

In reply, England got off to a decent start with Jason Roy (19) and Phil Salt (35) adding 54 runs for the opening wicket. Dawid Malan was out for a zero and James Vince (3), Sam Curran (23) and skipper Jos Buttler (26) got starts, but they could not raise a big score to help their team chase the target. Chris Woakes contributed 24 runs but in the end it was too little too late as Bangladesh won by 50 runs.

While Shakib claimed 4-35, Taijul Islam (2-52) and Ebadot Hossain (2-38) claimed two wickets apiece as Bangladesh ended the ODI series on a winning note ahead of the three-match T20I series.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 246 all out in 48.5 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 75, Najmul Hossain Shanto 53, Mushfiqur Rahim 70; Jofra Archer 3-35, Adil Rashid 2-21) beat England 196 all out in 43.1 overs (Phil Salt 35, Chris Woakes 34; Shakib Al Hasan 4-35, Ebadot Hossain 2-38) by 50 runs

