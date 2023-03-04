Jason Roy’s 132 powers England to series victory

The victory meant that the visitors took the series 2-0 with one match still to play

Representative Image

Jason Roy struck a century while Sam Curran put in a fine all-round performance as England thrashed Bangladesh by 132 runs in the second one-day international at Dhaka on Friday.

Also read: Sam Curran become costliest buy at IPL auction, fetches Rs 18.5 crore bid from Punjab Kings

The victory meant that the visitors took the series 2-0 with one match still to play. England dismissed Bangladesh for 194 runs in 44.4 overs, thanks to Curran’s 4-29 and Adil Rashid’s 4-45 after Roy struck 132 off 124 balls to guide the side to 326-7.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever