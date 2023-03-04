Breaking News
Mumbai: Deadly Dadar platform to be widened by 2 metres
Mumbai: BMC's Rs 3 cr for each ward remains a pipe dream
With no physical evidence, here is how cops hope to prove slow-poisoning
Mumbai: BEST’s 400 CNG buses to hit the roads again soon
Mumbai Crime: Inter-state gang of thieves busted; police recover 51 tempos and two cars

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Jason Roys 132 powers England to series victory

Jason Roy’s 132 powers England to series victory

Updated on: 04 March,2023 10:09 AM IST  |  Dhaka
AFP |

Top

The victory meant that the visitors took the series 2-0 with one match still to play

Jason Roy’s 132 powers England to series victory

Representative Image


Jason Roy struck a century while Sam Curran put in a fine all-round performance as England thrashed Bangladesh by 132 runs in the second one-day international at Dhaka on Friday. 


Also read: Sam Curran become costliest buy at IPL auction, fetches Rs 18.5 crore bid from Punjab Kings



The victory meant that the visitors took the series 2-0 with one match still to play. England dismissed Bangladesh for 194 runs in 44.4 overs, thanks to Curran’s 4-29 and Adil Rashid’s 4-45 after Roy struck 132 off 124 balls to guide the side to 326-7.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

england bangladesh dhaka sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK