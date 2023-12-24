Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Bangladesh beat NZ by 9 wickets but lose series 2 1

Bangladesh beat NZ by 9 wickets, but lose series 2-1

Updated on: 24 December,2023 07:20 AM IST  |  Napier
AP , PTI |

“The ball was nipping, the ball was swinging and I knew how we started would set the tone for my team,” Sakib said

Najmul Hossain Shanto during his 51* in Napier on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Bangladesh needed only 15 overs with the bat to complete a nine-wicket win over New Zealand in the third one-day international on Saturday, ending New Zealand’s winning streak in ODIs at home at 17 matches.


After rolling New Zealand for 98 in 31.4 overs, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto made an unbeaten 51 from 42 balls and Amanul Haque 37 from 33 to lead Bangladesh to its first ODI win over the Kiwis in New Zealand in 19 attempts.


New Zealand won the three-match series 2-1 after winning the first match by 44 runs and the second by seven wickets. But Bangladesh gained a measure of revenge Saturday and primed itself for the upcoming Twenty20 series, bowling New Zealand out for its lowest-ever total in ODIs between the teams.


Also Read: 'Ankle' twist in the tale!

Earlier, Tanzim Hasan Sakib took 3-14 and Shoriful Islam 3-22—both career bests—as Bangladesh rolled New Zealand cheaply to set up a dominant victory. Soumya Sarkar chipped in with 3-18 as New Zealand fell below its previous lowest ODI score against Bangladesh of 162.

“The ball was nipping, the ball was swinging and I knew how we started would set the tone for my team,” Sakib said. 

