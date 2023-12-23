NZ vs BAN 3rd ODI: "We weren't able to build any partnership", Kiwis' skipper Latham on final ODI loss vs BAN

He praised Bangladesh bowlers and said that they found a beautiful length to bowl. Kiwis learn from the challenges and will do better in the upcoming series, Latham added. While speaking at the post-match presentation, Latham said that they failed to put pressure on the visitors during the third ODI match

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham (Pic: AFP)

New Zealand captain Tom Latham said that they were not able to build a partnership against Bangladesh in the final ODI clash on Saturday. The Bengal Tigers won the match by nine wickets after putting on a dominant show with the ball against the Kiwis. However, New Zealand won the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh by 2-1 despite losing the third ODI.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Latham said that they failed to put pressure on the visitors during the third ODI match.

He praised Bangladesh bowlers and said that they found a beautiful length to bowl. Kiwis learn from the challenges and will do better in the upcoming series, Latham added.

"Very below-par performance. With the bat, we weren't able to build any partnership. Bangladesh found a way to bowl on that surface and managed to get plenty out of it. We weren't able to build any pressure and put it back on them. Pretty disappointing. I didn't expect it to be a usual McLean Park wicket. Bangladesh found a beautiful length to bowl and they were able to hit the stumps with some sideways movement which we weren't able to counter. Full credit to them. At the halfway mark, we knew they'd come quite hard with the bat and try to hit us off our lengths which they did. As a whole, you always look at a series and it's nice we were able to introduce some new guys into the team and give some guys international experience. Every time you lose, every game you play, you always want to learn. The last three games, the guys will certainly learn from the challenge that they've been up against and also things they've done well," Latham said.

Recapping the match, Bangladesh's decision to bowl first after winning the toss in Napier worked for them. The Bengal Tigers put up a stupendous bowling performance and ended New Zealand's inning by the 32nd over.

Kiwi opener Will Young (26 runs from 43 balls) and skipper Tom Latham (21 runs from 34 balls) were the only standout batters for the home side. Young and Latham's effort led the Kiwis to 98/10.

The visitors dominated the game from the very first over of the match. Three Bangladesh bowlers bagged three-wicket hauls - Shoriful Islam, Tanzim, and Soumya Sarkar.

In the run chase of 99 runs, last match's top performer Soumya Sarkar (4 runs from 16 balls) retired hurt after sustaining an injury. However, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (51 runs from 42 balls) did not let Sarkar's absence feel and ended the match by the start of the 16th over.

Tanzim gave away only 14 runs in his seven-over spell and was named the 'Player of the Match'.

The top run scorer of the series Will Young (220 runs from 3 innings) was named the 'Player of the Series'.

(With ANI Inputs)