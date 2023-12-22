Breaking News
NZ vs BAN: Williamson, Jamieson to be withdrawn for the T20I series

Updated on: 23 December,2023 07:55 AM IST  |  Wellington
AFP |

Top

They will be replaced by opener Rachin Ravindra and seamer Jacob Duffy for the three T20 games, starting on December 27

Kane Williamson and Kyle Jamieson

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson and star seamer Kyle Jamieson have been withdrawn for the three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, New Zealand Cricket said on Friday.


Despite being named in the original squad, Williamson will undergo further rehabilitation after knee surgery last April, while Jamieson is nursing a hamstring injury, the Black Caps said.


Also Read: Khawaja to challenge ICC reprimand, says armband was for bereavement


They will be replaced by opener Rachin Ravindra and seamer Jacob Duffy for the three T20 games, starting on December 27. Mitchell Santner replaces Williamson as the Black Caps captain. 

Head coach Gary Stead said Williamson and Jamieson were withdrawn on medical advice with an eye on the Test series against both South Africa, then Australia in early 2024. 

“We want both Kane and Kyle to be in the best possible place leading into the next block of Test cricket,” Stead said in a statement. 

“Based on discussions with the medical staff, it was decided a period of rehabilitation and conditioning was the best option for both.”

