Breaking News
Mumbai: Coolie No. 1 will now be your safety sahayak
Siddhivinayak Darshan: With illegal stalls gone, everyone will queue up
Thane triple murder: With no mobile, tracking killer will be difficult
Mumbai: BMC miffed as height barrier on Irla bridge keeps toppling over
Mumbai: Repair dusty Aarey road or we start begging to raise funds, Shiv Sena UBT leader tells CM
Mumbai: Contract for Versova Dahisar Coastal Road project finalised
Mumbai’s ANC busts interstate drug ring before New Year’s Eve
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Khawaja to challenge ICC reprimand says armband was for bereavement

Khawaja to challenge ICC reprimand, says armband was for bereavement

Updated on: 23 December,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

Khawaja had worn a black armband during Australia’s 360-run win over Pakistan in Perth last week

Khawaja to challenge ICC reprimand, says armband was for bereavement

Usman Khawaja

Listen to this article
Khawaja to challenge ICC reprimand, says armband was for bereavement
x
00:00

Bewildered by the ICC’s decision to reprimand him for wearing a black armband during the first Test against Pakistan, Australia’s Usman Khawaja on Friday said he will contest the charge as he had told the governing body it was for a “personal bereavement”.


Also Read: Tom Curran banned for four BBL matches for intimidating umpire


Khawaja had worn a black armband during Australia’s 360-run win over Pakistan in Perth last week. He had arrived for a training session on December 13 with “all lives are equal” and “freedom is a human right” inscribed on his batting spikes and had reportedly planned to wear them during the inaugural Test. “The ICC asked me day two (of the Perth Test) what (the black armband) was for, I told them it was for a personal bereavement. I never ever stated it was for anything else,” Khawaja told reporters.


“I respect the ICC and all the regulations they have, I will be asking them and contesting them—From my point of view, that consistency hasn’t been done yet. The shoes were for a different matter, I’m happy to say that, but the armband [reprimand] made no sense to me,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pakistan australia test cricket sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK