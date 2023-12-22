Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Australias coach Shelley Nitschke rues fielding lapses

Australia’s coach Shelley Nitschke rues fielding lapses

Updated on: 23 December,2023 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
G Krishnan | sports@mid-day.com

Australia coach Shelley Nitschke

Australians have set high standards in all departments of the game. But Day Two of the one-off Test against India on Friday was not theirs. They were a frustrated lot as the Indians out-batted them with four batters scoring half-centuries for the second successive Test. It was also atypical of the Australians to be found wanting on the field. Vice-captain Tahlia McGrath, at mid-off, let go two consecutive fours off Smriti Mandhana inside the first hour of the day. 


A similar effort was seen from Annabel Sutherland at backward point, unable to stop a cut by Deepti Sharma, though the shot was not powerful enough to go to the boundary early on in the left-hander’s innings before tea.


Also Read: Kohli returns to India due to family emergency, Gaikwad ruled out of Test series


Furthermore, star all-rounder Elysse Perry dropped a straightforward chance offered by debutant Richa Ghosh, then on 14, at mid-off. Again, with Richa 52, she skied a pull off medium-pacer Kim Garth, the ball flying high to mid-on, where Perry could not judge the chance and the ball landed in front of her. However, Richa was out two balls later to a catch at deep backward square leg.

Australia’s coach Shelley Nitschke said at the end of the day, “It is frustrating. Whenever you have the opportunity, you have to take it. We weren’t at the standards we were supposed to be. That’s what the game is about. It must have been a concentration thing. We need to be better. There are frustrating times in all formats we are playing.” With India enjoying a lead of 157 with three first innings wickets in hand, Shelley admitted “it has been a tough Test so far. We have not played our best cricket.”

australia team india sports news cricket news test cricket

