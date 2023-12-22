Kohli returns to India due to family emergency, Gaikwad ruled out of Test series against SA

Kohli had travelled to South Africa as part of the Indian squad for the two-Test series, which will begin here on December 26. Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the two-Test series, which is a part of the World Test Championship cycle, after fracturing his finger

Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad (Pic: File Pic)

Virat Kohli has returned to India due to a family emergency but the senior batter is expected to be back in time for the first Test against South Africa, starting next week.

Kohli had travelled to South Africa as part of the Indian squad for the two-Test series, which will begin here on December 26.

"Virat Kohli has returned to India due to a family emergency. But he will be back before the start of the first Test," a BCCI source told PTI on Friday.

Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the two-Test series, which is a part of the World Test Championship cycle, after fracturing his finger.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the two-Test series with ring finger fracture," the source added.

Gaikwad had injured his finger while trying to take a catch during the second ODI against South Africa earlier this week.

