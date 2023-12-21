Former Aussie speedster Jason Gillespie's take on Cummins and Starc's IPL deal

While SRH acquired the services of Pat Cummins for Rs.20.50 crores, on the other hand, his bowling partner Mitchell Starc became the highest-ever buy in IPL history. Starc was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for RS. 24.74 crores

Mitchell Starc, Jason Gillespie, Pat Cummins (Pic: AFP/File Pic)

Former Australian speedster Jason Gillespie questioned Pat Cummins' IPL deal saying that T20I cricket is not his best format. The former speedster also backed Mitchell Starc's highest deal in IPL history. Australian skipper Pat Cummins received the second-highest check at the IPL 2024 auction. Four teams Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad raised the price during a bidding war on Tuesday.

"Pat's obviously a quality bowler and a quality leader, we've seen that. I just don't think T20 is his best format," Gillespie told SEN Radio.

While SRH acquired the services of Pat Cummins for Rs.20.50 crores, on the other hand, his bowling partner Mitchell Starc became the highest-ever buy in IPL history. Starc was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for RS. 24.74 crores.

"I think he's a Test bowler, personally. I think Test cricket is his absolute bread and butter."

It was not the first time that Cummins, who has 55 wickets in 50 T20I matches at an average of 24.54 and economy of 7.37 in T20Is, attracted huge sums at the IPL auction. Ahead of the 2020 edition, KKR had paid Rs 15.5 crore for his services.

"He's a good T20 bowler, make no mistake. But that's massive overs for me," Gillespie added. A little over an hour after Cummins landed his deal, Starc surpassed his captain to become the costliest player in the IPL history as Kolkata Knight Riders spent a mind-boggling Rs 24.75 crores for the left-armer's services.

Starc, who has usually prioritised international duty over playing in the IPL, has played only two seasons of the cash-rich league, taking 34 wickets in 27 games at an average of 20.38.

"I think he's a great buy. It's a lot of money, we all acknowledge that, but the IPL is a very rich tournament I'm absolutely delighted for Mitch.

"I think it just highlights how important teams value left-arm fast bowling and left-arm swing bowling at pace, Gillespie said.

(With PTI Inputs)