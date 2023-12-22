AUS vs PAK: Usman Khawaja charged by ICC over black armband protest during Perth Test

Khawaja, an opening batsman, wore a black armband during Australia’s 360-run victory in Perth, defying the ICC’s move to ban his premeditated shoe protest

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has received a reprimand from cricket’s governing body, the ICC, over his armband protest during the first Test.

Khawaja, an opening batsman, wore a black armband during Australia’s 360-run victory in Perth, defying the ICC’s move to ban his premeditated shoe protest.

The 36-year-old had originally lashed out at the ICC for censoring him and had vowed to continue promoting messages of support for civilians in Gaza. Khawaja had handwritten slogans such as “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal” on his footwear.

