Breaking News
Mumbai: Upset over Dharavi resttlement, Mulund residents to sue state
Mumbai: Water crisis grips Kalina
Thane: Ulhasnagar hospital grappling with drug shortage for 4 months
Is Mumbai drought-ready?
Maharashtra: Trained forensic hands for crime scene study soon, says DGP Sanjay Kumar Verma
Maharashtra assembly elections: Mahayuti in 2024, BJP alone in 2029, says Amit Shah
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Bangladesh beat Scotland by 16 runs in womens T20 WC opener

Bangladesh beat Scotland by 16 runs in women's T20 WC opener

Updated on: 03 October,2024 07:58 PM IST  |  Sharjah
PTI |

Top

Scotland kept losing wickets at regular intervals as Bangladesh bowlers tightened their grip on the opposition batters. Besides Bryce, only two Scotland batters managed double-digit scores, skipper Kathryn Bryce (11) and Priyanaz Chatterji (11)

Bangladesh beat Scotland by 16 runs in women's T20 WC opener

Sobhana Mostary (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Bangladesh beat Scotland by 16 runs in women's T20 WC opener
x
00:00

Bangladesh displayed a superb team effort to beat Scotland by 16 runs in the opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup here on Thursday.


Opting to bat, Bangladesh posted 119 for seven, riding on Sobhana Mostary's 36 off 38 balls and opener Shathi Rani's 29.


Skipper Nigar Sultana made a run-a-ball 18, while Fahima Khatun remained unbeaten on 10 off five balls. Right-arm spinner Saskia Horley was the pick of the Scotland bowlers, scalping three wickets for 13 runs from her two overs.


Also Read: "He has not been celebrated enough.....": Raja on Ravichandran Ashwin

Kathryn Bryce (1/23), Olivia Bell (1/23) and Katherine Fraser (1/23) also picked up one wicket apiece. Scotland wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Bryce tried her best to get her side over the line with an unbeaten knock of 49 off 52 balls in the chase, but she didn't get enough support from her teammates as her side could only manage 103 for seven in their allotted 20 overs.

Scotland kept losing wickets at regular intervals as Bangladesh bowlers tightened their grip on the opposition batters.

Besides Bryce, only two Scotland batters managed double-digit scores, skipper Kathryn Bryce (11) and Priyanaz Chatterji (11).

Medium pacer Ritu Moni shone for Bangladesh with the ball with figures of 2/15 in her four overs. Marufa Akter (1/17), Nahida Akter (1/19), Fahima Khatun (1/21) and Rabeya Khan (1/20) also chipped in with wickets for Bangladesh.

Brief Scores:
Bangladesh: 119 for 7 in 20 overs (Sobhana Mostary 36, Shathi Rani 29; Saskia Horley 3/13).
Scotland: 103 for 7 in 20 overs (Sarah Bryce 49 not out; Ritu Moni 2/15).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Women`s T20 World Cup 2024 T20 World Cup 2024 t20 world cup bangladesh scotland sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK