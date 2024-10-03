Ravichandran Ashwin broke many records during the series. He also levelled with legendary Sri Lankan star Muttiah Muralitharan to become the player with the most "Player of the Series" award record, which is 11

Ravichandran Ashwin (Pic: File Pic)

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja feels that Team India's Ravichandran Ashwin is not celebrated enough as an all-rounder.

Ramiz Raja's comments came after Ravichandran Ashwin's stunning performances during the recently concluded home Test series against Bangladesh. The all-rounder was honoured with the "Player of the Series" award.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ramiz said, "He (Ashwin) has not been celebrated as much as he should be as an all-rounder. If you look at his record, he is not less than anyone. He is a no-nonsense cricketer, takes everything in his stride. Even when he is the 12th man or is out of the team, there are no tantrums. He understands the team's situation and his responsibility".

Raza said that whenever Ashwin gets a chance, he plays brilliantly and there's a lot to learn from him.

"He is opinionated but not like he does a lot of critical analysis of anything off the field. He has an intelligent take on the game, which shows in his comments", he added.

Ravichandran Ashwin broke many records during the series. He also levelled with legendary Sri Lankan star Muttiah Muralitharan to become the player with the most "Player of the Series" award record, which is 11.

In the first Test match against Bangladesh, Ravichandran Ashwin smashed a crucial century and also snapped six wickets.

Ashwin also went past 750 international wickets, becoming the 12th player in the world and the second Indian to do so.

The veteran is considered one of the finest Test all-rounders of the generation, with 3,423 runs in 102 Tests and 123 innings at an average of 26.74, with six centuries and 14 fifties. His best score is 124. He has also taken 527 wickets at an average of 23.65, with 37 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-fers. His best bowling figures in an innings are 7/59.

(With ANI Inputs)