'Fewer Test venues helps players': Ashwin

Sports News > Cricket News

Updated on: 02 October,2024 07:42 AM IST  |  Kanpur
PTI |

The debate on Test centres was reignited after Kanpur’s Green Park stadium came under criticism for a poor drainage system, resulting in a loss of full two days in the second game between India and Bangladesh

Ravichandran Ashwin. Pic/PTI

Premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday agreed that having a limited number of Test centres helps the players, but fell short of endorsing the idea for India, saying it was above his pay grade to comment on that.


The debate on Test centres was reignited after Kanpur’s Green Park stadium came under criticism for a poor drainage system, resulting in a loss of full two days in the second game between India and Bangladesh.


Also Read: A breakdown of R Ashwin's achievements in Kanpur


Star batter Virat Kohli had suggested a few years ago that India should have five major Test centres like Australia and England. “Does it help a player if you have just a few Test centres? Most certainly it does,” Ashwin said after India trounced Bangladesh by seven wickets here on Tuesday.

“Because when we go to Australia, they play India only at five Test centres. They don’t play us in Canberra. They don’t play us at any of the other venues where 
they won’t be very familiar with the conditions. So do England.

“They have select Test centres and that’s where they play. Some of those are only white-ball centres. Can we do it here [in India]? That’s above my pay grade. I cannot comment on that,” the player of the series said.

