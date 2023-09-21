Bangladesh, New Zealand rest key players for three-match series

But pacer Trent Boult, all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, spinner Ish Sodhi, and batsman Will Young are included.

New Zealand and Bangladesh will both rest their captains and several other key players in their three-match ODI series starting Thursday ahead of the World Cup.

Instead of Kane Williamson, Lockie Ferguson will lead the Kiwis, who included only five members of their World Cup squad for the series at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. Tim Southee—who is to have a thumb operation—and Tom Latham are the highest-profile other Kiwi absentees.

But pacer Trent Boult, all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, spinner Ish Sodhi, and batsman Will Young are included. “This is a big series for us and a very challenging one,” Ferguson, who is on his maiden tour of Bangladesh, said on Wednesday. “From our point of view, it’s good build-up for a World Cup,” he added.

Bangladesh have yet to name their World Cup squad but rested regular captain Shakib Al Hasan along with all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, and pace trio Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam.

Stand-in Bangladesh captain Litton Das said the series would be a great opportunity for his teammates to stake a claim to the World Cup squad. “The players who will play have been out of international cricket for a long time,” he said. “Everyone has a chance.”

