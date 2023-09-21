India spikers stun silver medallists South Korea

India, who had beaten Cambodia 3-0 on Tuesday, collected five points to top their group.

The Indian men’s volleyball team after their 3-2 victory over South Korea at the Asian Games in Hangzhou yesterday. Pic/IANS

The Indian men’s volleyball team stunned last edition’s silver medallists South Korea in a five-set thriller to top the group and reach the knockout stage of the Asian Games here on Wednesday. India won 3-2 (25-27, 29-27, 25-22, 20-25, 17-15) in their final Group C match that lasted two hours and 38 minutes.

India, who had beaten Cambodia 3-0 on Tuesday, collected five points to top their group. Amit Gulia and Ashwal Rai emerged as the star performers for India, helping their side score several crucial points.

India will play either

Chinese Taipei or Mongolia in the next round. India had won their last medal in the 1986 edition (bronze). In the last edition in Indonesia, the country had finished 12th.

