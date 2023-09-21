Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > India spikers stun silver medallists South Korea

Updated on: 21 September,2023 09:05 AM IST  |  Hangzhou
PTI |

India, who had beaten Cambodia 3-0 on Tuesday, collected five points to top their group.

The Indian men’s volleyball team after their 3-2 victory over South Korea at the Asian Games in Hangzhou yesterday. Pic/IANS

The Indian men’s volleyball team stunned last edition’s silver medallists South Korea in a five-set thriller to top the group and reach the knockout stage of the Asian Games here on Wednesday. India won 3-2 (25-27, 29-27, 25-22, 20-25, 17-15) in their final Group C match that lasted two hours and 38 minutes.


India, who had beaten Cambodia 3-0 on Tuesday, collected five points to top their group. Amit Gulia and Ashwal Rai emerged as the star performers for India, helping their side score several crucial points.


India will play either


Chinese Taipei or Mongolia in the next round. India had won their last medal in the 1986 edition (bronze). In the last edition in Indonesia, the country had finished 12th.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

