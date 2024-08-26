BCB President Faruque Ahmed has indicated that a decision regarding Shakib will be made after the conclusion of the first Test

Shakib Al Hasan (Pic: AFP)

Bangladesh protests | Legal notice issued to Bangladesh Cricket Board calling for Shakib Al Hasan's exclusion amid murder allegations: Reports

Cricket loyalists worldwide were stunned by the recent accusation against former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan in a murder case. The allegation was filed by Rafiqul Islam, whose son Rubel was tragically killed on August 7 amid ongoing Bangladesh protests.

The case, lodged at the Adabor police station in Dhaka, names Shakib as the 28th accused among 154 individuals, with former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also included in the list.

Shakib is currently in Rawalpindi, participating in the first Test of a two-match series against Pakistan. However, Islam's legal team has demanded Shakib's immediate removal from the ongoing series.

As per reports, a legal notice has been sent to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), requesting a ban on Shakib from all forms of cricket.

BCB President Faruque Ahmed has indicated that a decision regarding Shakib will be made after the conclusion of the first Test.

"Let me say about Shakib. A case has been lodged. We are yet to get any legal notice. FIR (first information letter) was given in the case and later there will be an investigation and following that, the case will move in one direction or the other," Faruque told reporters.

"Look, now we are playing a Test match and it is very good news that we have played well on the fourth day. Tomorrow is the fifth day, the deciding day of the Test and I think at this point, we haven't thought about taking a stance. After tomorrow, once the game is over, we will sit and take a decision. By this time, we will also be able to say something about the legal notice as we will have received it by that time," he added.

Ahmed further stated that a final determination will be reached during the break between the first and second Tests, which begins on August 30.

"Look, the FIR is just the first information letter and they are yet to claim any charge as far as I know, so before that, it is difficult to take a decision. The relationship between BCB and Shakib Al Hasan is like a player and an employer according to the contract. After tomorrow, we can think exactly after getting the legal notice and based on that. I cannot withdraw him from the middle of the Test match," he said.

"The second Test match is from August 30, so there is a gap between the games. During this period, we can think about what can be done in this regard."