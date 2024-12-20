Bangladesh rout WI for 3-0 series sweep

Jaker belted six sixes and three fours off just 41 balls to pace his side to 189 for seven after skipper Litton Das opted to bat.

Jaker Ali’s blistering unbeaten 72 highlighted a dominant Bangladesh effort as the visitors thrashed the West Indies by 80 runs in the third and final T20I to sweep the series 3-0 at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent on Thursday.

Jaker belted six sixes and three fours off just 41 balls to pace his side to 189 for seven after skipper Litton Das opted to bat. WI were bundled out for 109 in 16.4 overs.

