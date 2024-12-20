Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Bangladesh rout WI for 3 0 series sweep

Bangladesh rout WI for 3-0 series sweep

Updated on: 21 December,2024 06:55 AM IST  |  Kingstown
AFP |

Representation pic

Jaker Ali’s blistering unbeaten 72 highlighted a dominant Bangladesh effort as the visitors thrashed the West Indies by 80 runs in the third and final T20I to sweep the series 3-0 at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent on Thursday.


Jaker belted six sixes and three fours off just 41 balls to pace his side to 189 for seven after skipper Litton Das opted to bat. WI were bundled out for 109 in 16.4 overs.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


bangladesh west indies t20 international sports news cricket news

