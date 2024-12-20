Breaking News
Trisha's 58 not out crucial in India's eight-wicket win over Bangladesh

Trisha’s 58 not out crucial in India’s eight-wicket win over Bangladesh

Updated on: 20 December,2024 08:04 AM IST  |  Kuala Lumpur
PTI |

Top

Chasing a modest 81, India raced past the target in 12.1 overs with Trisha making 58 not out off 46 balls with 10 fours

Representational image. Pic/iStock

G Trisha made a fine unbeaten fifty to guide India to a facile eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in their first Super Four match of the Women’s U-19 T20 Asia Cup here on Thursday.


Chasing a modest 81, India raced past the target in 12.1 overs with Trisha making 58 not out off 46 balls with 10 fours. India ended up at 86 for two. Earlier, spinners Ayush Shukla and Sonam Yadav shared five wickets among them as India limited Bangladesh to 80 for 8.


Brief scores
B’desh W U-19 80-8 (M Eva 14; A Shukla 3-9) lost to India  W U-19 86-2 (G Trisha  58*) by eight wickets 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

indian womens cricket team cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

