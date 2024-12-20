Trisha’s 58 not out crucial in India’s eight-wicket win over Bangladesh

Chasing a modest 81, India raced past the target in 12.1 overs with Trisha making 58 not out off 46 balls with 10 fours

G Trisha made a fine unbeaten fifty to guide India to a facile eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in their first Super Four match of the Women’s U-19 T20 Asia Cup here on Thursday.

Chasing a modest 81, India raced past the target in 12.1 overs with Trisha making 58 not out off 46 balls with 10 fours. India ended up at 86 for two. Earlier, spinners Ayush Shukla and Sonam Yadav shared five wickets among them as India limited Bangladesh to 80 for 8.

Brief scores

B’desh W U-19 80-8 (M Eva 14; A Shukla 3-9) lost to India W U-19 86-2 (G Trisha 58*) by eight wickets

