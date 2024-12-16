Left-arm spinner Sonam delivered her best international bowling figures of 4-6, helping India restrict the arch-rivals to just 67-7 in 20 overs.

Representation pic

Listen to this article India beat Pak in U-19 Women’s T20 Asia Cup x 00:00

Riding on a brilliant four-wicket haul by 17-year-old spinner Sonam Yadav and an entertaining batting by G Kamilini, India thrashed Pakistan by nine wickets in a Group A match of the U-19 Women’s T20 Asia Cup here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Left-arm spinner Sonam delivered her best international bowling figures of 4-6, helping India restrict the arch-rivals to just 67-7 in 20 overs. The total was then overhauled in 7.5 overs, with Kamilini playing a stroke-filled, unbeaten knock of 44 runs off just 29 deliveries.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever