Spotlight on Nandini Kashyap, G Kamalini in WPL mini-auction

G Kamalini and Nandini Kashyap

On Sunday, the third Women’s Premier League (WPL) player mini-auction in Bangalore will see five teams vying to fill 19 slots overall from the pool of 120 players and complete their squads for the 2025 season.

Nisarg Naik, a Mumbai-based cricket talent scout, has travelled around the country since late 2021 for scouting women cricketers and began recommending players to WPL franchises before the inaugural season began in 2023. Naik believes wicketkeeper-batters Nandini Kashyap and G Kamalini can become the most sought-after names in the WPL auction.

Nandini was the leading run scorer in the Senior T20 Challenger Trophy and the third-highest run-getter in the Senior T20 Trophy while playing for Uttarakhand. On Friday, she earned a maiden call-up to the Indian team for the T20I series against West Indies.

On the other hand, Kamalini hit 311 runs in eight games, as Tamil Nadu won the U-19 T20 Trophy in October. She followed it up by top-scoring with a sparkling 79 in the U-19 tri-series final for India ‘B’ against South Africa and is now in Malaysia to play for India in the inaugural U-19 Asia Cup, starting today.

Purse available

. Delhi Capitals: Rs 2.5cr

. Gujarat Giants: Rs 4.4cr

. Mumbai Indians: Rs 2.65 cr

. UP Warriorz: Rs 3.9cr

. Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rs 3.25cr

