Bangladesh set for big win over Afghanistan

Updated on: 17 June,2023 08:49 AM IST  |  Dhaka
AFP |

Top

It was the 12th Test century for Mominul, the highest tally by any Bangladeshi, with the left-hander smashing 12 fours and a six in his 145-ball innings.

Bangladesh’s Najmul Hossain celebrates his century. Pic/AFP

Afghanistan lost two quick wickets on Friday, trailing Bangladesh by 616 runs at stumps after centuries from Najmul Hossain and Mominul Haque gave the hosts a third straight day of dominance in their one-off Test. 


Bangladesh declared their second innings at 425-4 an hour into the third session in Dhaka and could earn the distinction of cricket’s second-largest Test victory margin when play resumes. With two full days left in the Test, the chances of a face-saving conclusion by Afghanistan immediately dimmed after Shoriful Islam trapped opener Ibrahim Zadran for a duck off the first ball of the innings. Taskin Ahmed removed Abdul Malik for five to leave Afghanistan at 7-2, and the visitors suffered a further blow when skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi was forced to retire hurt after being hit by a bouncer. 


Also Read: Najmul, Mominul hit centuries as Bangladesh close in on victory vs Afghanistan


Rahmat Shah (10) and Nasir Jamal (5) were at the crease when bad light forced stumps with Afghanistan on 45. Najmul on Friday became only the second Bangladeshi to score a century in each innings of a Test, making 124 to go with his first innings score of 146. Mominul, the other Bangladeshi to achieve that feat, was unbeaten on 121 alongside skipper Liton Das on 66 when the declaration was made. 

It was the 12th Test century for Mominul, the highest tally by any Bangladeshi, with the left-hander smashing 12 fours and a six in his 145-ball innings. 

