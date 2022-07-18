Bangladesh sweep West Indies for ODI series win

Bangladesh was favored to win an 11th consecutive ODI against the West Indies, especially after bowling out the home side in the 49th over for 178, its best total of the series

Nicholas Pooran (R) of West Indies congratulate Mehidy Hasan Miraz (L) of Bangladesh after winning the 3rd and final ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, on July 16, 2022. Pic/AFP

Bangladesh swept the one-day international series in the Caribbean by winning the third match against a depleted West Indies bowling attack by four wickets.

The West Indies was handicapped further when allrounder Keemo Paul pulled a hamstring and didn’t bowl, and part-time medium-pacer Rovman Powell suffered a side strain after delivering 11 balls on Saturday.

