The visitors finished at 177-3 after a strong partnership of 68 between opener Shadman Islam and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto

Bangladesh’s Nayeem Hasan celebrates taking five wickets vs Sri Lanka yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Bangladesh take 187-run lead against SL x 00:00

Bangladesh edged ahead of Sri Lanka on day four of the first Test in Galle on Friday, extending their lead to 187 runs with seven wickets in hand.

The visitors finished at 177-3 after a strong partnership of 68 between opener Shadman Islam and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto.

All-rounder Milan Rathnayake dismissed Shadman for 76 but veteran campaigner Mushfiqur Rahim, fresh off a first-innings century, joined his captain to steady the innings. The duo put on an unbroken 49-run partnership for the fourth wicket to put their side in the driver’s seat heading into the final day.

Bangladesh off-spinner Nayeem Hasan earlier took five wickets (5-121) to halt Sri Lanka’s first-innings charge, with the visitors dismissed for 485 after lunch to trail by 10 runs. Nayeem was well supported by Hasan Mahmud, who finished with 3-74.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever