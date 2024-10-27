The second Test between Bangladesh and South Africa will kick off from October 29 till November 2

Najmul Hossain Shanto. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto to step down as captain following Proteas Tests: Report x 00:00

Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto will step down as the captain from all three formats after the Test series against South Africa, according to ESPNcricinfo. According to the report, Shanto has already informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that he wants to resign from the captaincy. As per reports, the Bangladesh batter made the decision following their seven-wicket defeat against South Africa in Dhaka. The second Test between Bangladesh and South Africa will kick off from October 29 till November 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following that Bangladesh will travel to the UAE to play three ODIs against Afghanistan, with the first game on November 6, the series will end on November 11. After the conclusion of the ODI series against Afghanistan, the Bengal Tigers will travel to the Caribbean Island to take on West Indies for an all-format series. Recapping the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh, Rabada entered the top five of leading wicket-takers for SA in international cricket with 536 scalps with his match figures of 9/72. He also became the sixth Proteas bowler to complete 300 Test wickets and the fastest to reach the milestone in terms of balls taken. On the other hand, Verreyne became only the third wicketkeeper to score a Test century in Asia after stars like AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS: Kumar Sangakkara's notable records

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to field against South Africa, but the decision backfired as South Africa's pacers and spinners thrived in helpful conditions, bowling out Bangladesh for merely 106. Kagiso Rabada, Wiaan Mulder, and Keshav Maharaj picked up three wickets each. Mahmudul Hasan Joy top-scored for Bangladesh with 30 in 97 deliveries. Bangladesh's spinners fought back, with Taijul Islam (5/122) and Mehidy Hasan (2/63) sharing seven wickets between them but a fighting ton from Kyle Verreynne (114 in 144 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) backed by support from Mulder (54 in 112 balls, with eight fours) and Dane Piedt (32 in 87 balls, with two fours) helped South Africa gain a massive lead of 202 runs. SA was skittled out for 308 runs. South Africa bowlers took charge once more in the third innings with Rabada leading the way and had the hosts at 112/6 at one stage.

However, Mehidy Hasan (97 in 191 balls, with 10 fours and a six) resisted for Bangladesh, stitching important stands with the lower order to get the side to 307. Rabada eventually finished with 6/46, his best bowling figures in Asia. Needing 106 runs to win, South Africa had little trouble during their chase in the fourth innings, guided by Tony de Zorzi's 41 in 52 balls, with seven fours and Tristan Stubbs' 30* in 37 balls, with four boundaries and a six, taking the game by seven wickets.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever