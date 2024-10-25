Breaking News
Sports News > Cricket News

'Special moment for Proteas': Markram on historic Test win over Bangladesh

Updated on: 25 October,2024 06:22 AM IST  |  Dhaka
IANS |

South Africa ended a decade-long drought in the Indian subcontinent with a commanding seven-wicket win over Bangladesh

'Special moment for Proteas': Markram on historic Test win over Bangladesh

'Special moment for Proteas': Markram on historic Test win over Bangladesh
Stand-in captain Aiden Markram hailed South Africa’s first Test win in the subcontinent in a decade as a “special moment” for the team as the players basked in the glory following their seven-wicket triumph against the hosts at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.


South Africa ended a decade-long drought in the Indian subcontinent with a commanding seven-wicket win over Bangladesh. This triumph marked South Africa’s first Test win in the region since 2014.


Also Read: Stokes expects spin battle in decider v Pakistan


Markram praised the efforts of his team, particularly given their relative inexperience in the challenging conditions. “I think it’s special. We’ve got a pretty young, or slightly experienced group, so to come to the subcontinent and get a result creates a nice buzz in the change room,” said Markram.

