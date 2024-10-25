'Special moment for Proteas': Markram on historic Test win over Bangladesh

South Africa ended a decade-long drought in the Indian subcontinent with a commanding seven-wicket win over Bangladesh

Stand-in captain Aiden Markram hailed South Africa’s first Test win in the subcontinent in a decade as a “special moment” for the team as the players basked in the glory following their seven-wicket triumph against the hosts at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

South Africa ended a decade-long drought in the Indian subcontinent with a commanding seven-wicket win over Bangladesh. This triumph marked South Africa’s first Test win in the region since 2014.

Markram praised the efforts of his team, particularly given their relative inexperience in the challenging conditions. “I think it’s special. We’ve got a pretty young, or slightly experienced group, so to come to the subcontinent and get a result creates a nice buzz in the change room,” said Markram.

