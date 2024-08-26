"Hopefully, we can put up a better show": Aiden Markram after loss vs WI

Ahead of the third T20I, Aiden Markram said that his side will look for where they failed to put the effort in the previous matches and hopes to put on a better show. Apart from their batting collapse, South Africa had some positives to take away from the game

Aiden Markram (Pic: File Pic)

Following the loss against West Indies, South Africa captain Aiden Markram pinpointed what went wrong for his side in the middle overs.

After suffering a loss in the first T20I, Aiden Markram-led South Africa entered the second clash with the hope of keeping the series alive.

After the hosts posted a target of 180 runs in the second T20I, South Africa's Reeza Hendricks smashed 44 runs in just 18 deliveries, providing the side an elevated start. Later, after his dismissal, the Proteas lost the whole momentum and collapsed to 129 for the loss of three wickets. The side was bowled out for 149 runs in 19.4 overs.

The loss by 30 runs against the Caribbeans cost South Africa the series. The hosts are now leading the three-match T20I series by 2-1 against Aiden Markram and Co.

"In the middle overs (where we lost). They bowled really well in the back end of the middle overs. They made scoring tough. Learning for us a squad," Markram said in the post-match presentation.

From the 7th to the 15th over, South Africa lost their three key players, which completely derailed their hopes of chasing down 180.

Skipper Markram (19), who had a promising start, hard-hitting Tristan Stubbs (28) and Donovan Ferreira (4), fell to West Indies bowlers' precision.

Ahead of the third T20I, Aiden Markram said that his side will look for where they failed to put the effort in the previous matches and hopes to put on a better show.

"We'll identify areas where we can get better at. Looking forward to the next game, hopefully, we can put up a better show," he added.

Apart from their batting collapse, South Africa had some positives to take away from the game. Right-arm quick Lizaad Williams picked up a three-wicket haul and dealt crucial blows to the Caribbean side in his four-over spell.

"I have known him for quite a while, proper fighter, puts in a lot of work behind the scenes, glad he could grab his opportunity today," Markram noted.

South Africa will look to avoid a series whitewash after the West Indies took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3rd T20I on Tuesday.

(With ANI Inputs)