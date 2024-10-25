Proteas recently broke a 10-year winless drought in the subcontinent in Tests after cruising to a seven-wicket victory in the first Test

South Africa's captain Aiden Markram (R) and Wiaan Mulder speak during the third day of the first Test (Pic: AFP)

South Africa stand-in captain Aiden Markram exudes confidence in the team's chances of qualifying for the ongoing World Test Champions final, which is scheduled to take place in London in June 2025.

Proteas recently broke a 10-year winless drought in the subcontinent in Tests after cruising to a seven-wicket victory in the BAN vs SA 1st Test. Following the victory, South Africa now stand just five wins away from qualifying for the one-off Test final next year.

The second Test between South Africa and Bangladesh will begin on Tuesday in Chattogram. Following the conclusion of the Bangladesh series, the Proteas will engage in two Tests each against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Ahead of the final Test of the series against Bangladesh, Markram expressed that the belief is growing within the camp and backed his side to follow up on their performance in the opening Test.

"To come to the sub-continent and get a win is great for us and the (team) environment. It creates a nice buzz in the change room and gives us belief that we can compete in conditions where the odds seem to be stacked against us. It does a lot for us and gives us a taste of what playing cricket in the sub-continent is like," Markram said as quoted from ICC.

"I don't think (winning on the sub-continent) something South Africans will ever take for granted. Having said that, the biggest thing you take from it is the belief and the confidence that you actually can do well here as a team. That's where a lot of the game is played, from a confidence and a belief perspective; from the mental side of things. That will help the team move forward and see if we can put back-to-back performances together," he remarked.

