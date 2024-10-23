The ongoing first Test against South Africa was set to be Shakib’s final game. The BCB informed him about their inability to provide adequate safety

Shakib Al Hasan. Pic/PTI

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan did not take part in the opening match of the two-Test series against South Africa as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) couldn’t organise safety of the veteran all-rounder.

The ongoing first Test against South Africa was set to be Shakib’s final game. The BCB informed him about their inability to provide adequate safety. Shakib, 37, had by then left his USA residence and reached Dubai. Learning this, he had to head back to USA, where he left his wife and children.

However, the left-handed batter and left-arm spinner, who has 4609 runs and 246 wickets in 71 Tests, is not quitting the game yet. He will play for Bangladesh in foreign countries like he did in the recent India series. BCB media manager Raneed Imam said, “we are hoping the situation will improve, which will help Shakib to come back to Bangladesh and play.”