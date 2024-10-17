Shakib Al Hasan says not returning to Bangladesh over 'security issue': media

Shakib Al Hasan was named in Bangladesh's squad for the South Africa series with the first Test match scheduled to start on October 21. When the government collapsed, the veteran was playing in a domestic T20 league in Canada. Since then, Shakib has not returned to his country

Shakib Al Hasan (Pic: File Pic)

Shakib Al Hasan told the local media that he was not returning to Bangladesh because of the security issue that was missing for his final match in Bangladesh. The veteran announced his retirement from international cricket in the last month, but he wanted to play his last Test series at home.

Shakib is also a former lawmaker from the party of autocratic ex-leader Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted in a student-led revolution in August, fleeing by helicopter to India. Shakib is among dozens from Hasina's party facing murder investigations for a deadly police crackdown on protesters during the uprising. "I was to return home... but now I don't think I can," Shakib told broadcaster bdnews24.com. "It is over a security issue, a matter of my own security." He added that it was his "final decision", but it was not immediately clear if he may yet return to play.

The broadcaster and other Bangladeshi media said that Shakib Al Hasan was in Dubai, but would travel to the United States. When the government collapsed, the veteran was playing in a domestic T20 league in Canada. Since then, Shakib has not returned to his country. He has toured Pakistan and India with the Bangladesh team with the approval of the interim government established to govern the country after Hasina's departure. The first Test against South Africa in Mirpur, near the capital Dhaka, will be the first international cricket fixture in Bangladesh since crowds stormed Hasina's palace.

More than 700 people were killed in the unrest, according to Bangladesh's health ministry. The second Test will be played in the port city of Chittagong, also called Chattogram, beginning October 29. Hasina's 15-year rule saw widespread human rights abuses, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killings of her political opponents. Earlier on Thursday, a court in Bangladesh issued an arrest warrant for Hasina to face charges including crimes against humanity.

(With AFP Inputs)