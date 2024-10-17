Breaking News
After 19-year-long battle, BMC partially demolishes illegal structure of Peddar Road bldg
Mumbai Central station gets temporary steel FOB due to commuter complaints
Lokhandwala fire kills elderly couple, their housekeeper
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sena leader Vijay Chougule to contest as independent against BJP's Ganesh Naik
Will fix poor voter turnout, says Thane District Collector
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND vs NZ 1st Test New Zealand in drivers seat after bundling out India for embarrassing 46

IND vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand in driver's seat after bundling out India for embarrassing 46

Updated on: 17 October,2024 05:51 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

Top

New Zealand, in complete contrast, batted solidly to gain a lead of 134 runs by the end of the day's play. Devon Conway (91) and Will Young (33) raised a 75-run partnership after the Kiwis lost Tom Latham (15)

IND vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand in driver's seat after bundling out India for embarrassing 46

Team India celebrating a wicket during the first Test match against New Zealand (Pic: X/@BCCI)

Listen to this article
IND vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand in driver's seat after bundling out India for embarrassing 46
x
00:00

New Zealand were 180 for three in their first innings in reply to India's 46 all out on the second day of the rain-hit opening Test here on Thursday.


India crashed to their lowest-ever total in a Test at home, folding in just 31.2 overs with five home batters not even managing to open their accounts.


Also Read: Tests: Team India's lowest totals at home


Rishabh Pant scored 20 while opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made 13. None of the other Indian batters got a double-digit score.

New Zealand, in complete contrast, batted solidly to gain a lead of 134 runs by the end of the day's play. Devon Conway (91) and Will Young (33) raised a 75-run partnership after the Kiwis lost Tom Latham (15).

Rachin Ravindra (22) and Daryl Mitchell (14) were at the crease when the stumps were drawn for the day due to bad light.

Brief Scores:
India 1st innings: 46 all out in 31.2 overs (Rishabh Pant 20; Matt Henry 5/15)
New Zealand 1st innings: 180/3 in 50 overs (Devon Conway 91, Will Young 33; Ravindra Jadeja 1/28, R Ashwin 1/46, Kuldeep Yadav 1/57).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India vs New Zealand India vs New Zealand Test Series test cricket sports news cricket news india Team India new zealand

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK