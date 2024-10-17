Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND vs NZ 1st Test New Zealand extend lead to 36 runs at tea on day 2

Updated on: 17 October,2024 03:16 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

New Zealand captain Tom Latham was trapped leg-before by Kuldeep for 15, but Devon Conway's unbeaten 61 powered the Kiwis' charge

Team India (Pic: X/@BCCI)

Kuldeep Yadav provided the much-needed breakthrough as New Zealand reached 82/1 at tea on day two of the opening Test to extend their first-innings lead against India to 36 runs here on Thursday.


New Zealand captain Tom Latham was trapped leg-before by Kuldeep for 15, but Devon Conway's unbeaten 61 powered the Kiwis' charge.


Also Read: Mhambrey rejoins MI as bowling coach


Will Young was at the other end on 5 not out.

India were shot out for an embarrassing 46 all-out in the first essay of this rain-truncated match, now their lowest ever total in Test cricket at home.

Brief scores: India 46 trail New Zealand 82/1 in 20 overs (Tom Latham 15, Devon Conway 61 batting; Kuldeep Yadav 1/15) by 36 runs.

India vs New Zealand India vs New Zealand Test Series sports news cricket news test cricket

