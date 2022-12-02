Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal ruled out of India ODIs

Bangladeshi chief selector Minhajul Abedin said: “He is definitely ruled out of the ODI series and possibly the first Test against India,” said Minhajul

Tamim Iqbal. File pic

Bangladesh’s one-day international captain and opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out of a three-match series against India beginning in Dhaka at the weekend, officials said on Thursday.

Bangladeshi chief selector Minhajul Abedin said: “He is definitely ruled out of the ODI series and possibly the first Test against India,” said Minhajul.

The Bangladeshi chief selector said pace bowler Taskin Ahmed had also been ruled out of Sunday’s first ODI due to injury.

